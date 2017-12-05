Willmina Faye Clawson, 1925-2017

SPOKANE, WA: Willmina Faye Clawson, 92, Spokane, Washington (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017 at a Spokane, Washington nursing home.

She was born October 20, 1925 in Martinsville, MO the daughter of Clarence and Gladys B. (Williams) Stanton.

On May 14, 1947 she married Charles L. Clawson in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kyle Stanton; and sister, Rosalie Hill.

Willmina is survived by her daughter, Pat (Timothy) Williams, Spokane, WA; grandson, David Clawson Williams, Spokane, WA; and sister, Willena Greene, New Hampton, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 9 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel Church and/or Foster Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com