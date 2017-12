Republican-Clipper photos

Jordan Adams, a student at Graceland University, took first place in the Turkey Trot 5K Run Thanksgiving morning starting at the South Harrison Highway. Adams finished in a time of 19 minutes, 45 seconds, while Kobey Montgomery, finished only 7 seconds behind.

I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.