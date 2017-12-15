‘Tis the season to be merry

Submitted photo Santa visits Cainsville: Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in Cainsville during the community’s Christmas celebration on Dec. 3. The Cainsville Christian Church started the evening off with the movie “Arthur Christmas.” Families gathered at the park on the Square for the Christmas Story, prayer and park lighting. After the lighting, everyone gathered to see Santa at the Cainsville Community Building. The event was sponsored by the city of Cainsville, Cainsville merchants and the Cainsville Christian Church.

Even without snow in the immediate forecast, Christmas events will be happening at several locations over the next week.

Cathy Brush, 1953-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Etta Jane Asher, 1927-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Shirley Kinnison

By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Willmina Faye Clawson, 1925-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 05, 2017
Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 28, 2017
Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017
Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017

