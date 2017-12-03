Students sharing a meal

Republican Clipper photo

Sharing a meal: The kindergarten classes at South Harrison elementary celebrated Thanksgiving early Tuesday, Nov. 21. Teachers and parents brought dishes and shared a meal with the students. Pictured: Jolene McGee (top left), Brayson Cox (top right), Raelyn and Maranda McDaniel (above left) and Kuper Wise (above right).

