Students sharing a meal

Republican Clipper photo

Sharing a meal: The kindergarten classes at South Harrison elementary celebrated Thanksgiving early Tuesday, Nov. 21. Teachers and parents brought dishes and shared a meal with the students. Pictured: Jolene McGee (top left), Brayson Cox (top right), Raelyn and Maranda McDaniel (above left) and Kuper Wise (above right).

Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 28, 2017
Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017
Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Mary Lou Breer

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017

