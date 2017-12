Shirley Kinnison, 85, Bethany died Friday, December 08, 2017 at Liberty Hospital.

Shirley was born Feb 26, 1932 at Lathrop. She was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: Archie and Bessie (Arnold) Rardon; Husband: Raphael “Peck” Kinnison; Brother: Jim Rardon; Sister: Linda Yoakum.

Survivors: Son: Terry (Charlene) Kinnison, Jameson; Daughters: Donna (Dennis) Stewart, Blue Springs, Karen (Steve) Tush, Blue Springs; Siblings: A.D. Rardon, Polo, A.J. Rardon, Polo, Jane True, Independence.

Graveside Services and burial: 1: 00 pm, Tuesday, Prairie Ridge Cemetery, Polo; Family visitation: 10:30 -11 am, Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.