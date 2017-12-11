Sgt. Josh Glenn of Bethany surprises his daughter Ravyn at the re-school after returning home from the Middle East. She was celebrating her half birthday at the pre-school. He was overseas when she celebrated her birthday on June 7, 2017.
Willmina Faye Clawson, 1925-2017
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 05, 2017
William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Sergeant surprises daughter at pre-school
Categories: Breaking News
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017
North Harrison girls hold off Grundy
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017
Route N accident sends three to Bethany hospital
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017
Bethany mother forced daughter to be tattooed
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 10, 2017
Bulldog wrestlers earn split in Polo 4-team tournament
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 09, 2017
Christmas shopping at Eagleville
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 09, 2017
Holiday Shop Hop Day, home tour to be Dec. 9 as prelude to Christmas
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 08, 2017
Jefferson Highway tour planned for spring
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 06, 2017
Helping out with a food drive
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 06, 2017
Jerika Price is chosen first chair in state band
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 06, 2017
Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 05, 2017
S.H. splits with Winston in season opener
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 02, 2017
Warm night greets visitors to Christmas in Park lighting night
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 01, 2017
Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017
Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
Bethany calls for bids on stabilizing dam on Old City Lake
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
Some on Iowa border living in ‘No Man’s Land’
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 29, 2017