Sergeant surprises daughter at pre-school

Breaking News
https://youtu.be/PLBx9ew33xw

Sgt. Josh Glenn of Bethany surprises his daughter Ravyn at the re-school after returning home from the Middle East. She was celebrating her half birthday at the pre-school. He was overseas when she celebrated her birthday on June 7, 2017.

Willmina Faye Clawson, 1925-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 05, 2017
Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 28, 2017
Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017
Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Mary Lou Breer

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017

Sergeant surprises daughter at pre-school

Categories: Breaking News
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017
North Harrison girls hold off Grundy

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017
Route N accident sends three to Bethany hospital

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017
Bethany mother forced daughter to be tattooed

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 10, 2017
Bulldog wrestlers earn split in Polo 4-team tournament

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 09, 2017
Christmas shopping at Eagleville

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 09, 2017
Holiday Shop Hop Day, home tour to be Dec. 9 as prelude to Christmas

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 08, 2017
Jefferson Highway tour planned for spring

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 06, 2017
Helping out with a food drive

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 06, 2017
Jerika Price is chosen first chair in state band

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 06, 2017
Willmina Faye Clawson, 1925-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 05, 2017
College supporter honored

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 05, 2017
Turkey Trot winning runners

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 04, 2017
Students sharing a meal

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 03, 2017
S.H. splits with Winston in season opener

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 02, 2017
Season of giving

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 02, 2017
Warm night greets visitors to Christmas in Park lighting night

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 01, 2017
Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
Bethany calls for bids on stabilizing dam on Old City Lake

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
Some on Iowa border living in ‘No Man’s Land’

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 29, 2017

