Holiday Hop Shop Day, home tour to be Dec. 9 as prelude to Christmas bethanyclipper December 8, 2017 December 6, 2017 Headlines The holiday tempo is beginning to pick up as the Christmas season approaches, with just 19 days remaining until Christmas. Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition. Willmina Faye Clawson, 1925-2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 05, 2017 Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017 Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 28, 2017 Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017 William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017 Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017 Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017 Romayne Cole, 1922-2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017 Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017 [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017 Mary Lou Breer [vc_row][vc_column... By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017 Follow @bethanyclipper