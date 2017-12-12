Etta Jane Asher, 1927-2017

INDEPENDENCE, MO: Etta Jane Asher, 90, of Independence, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Seasons Memory Care Center, in Kansas City, MO.

She was born October 2, 1927 in Harrison County, MO the daughter of Wiley Victor “Pete” and Ruby Marie (Triplett) McGowen.

Etta Jane was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority and a member of Chapel Oaks Seventh Day Adventist Church in Shawnee, KS where, for many years, she taught cradle roll and kindergarten to children who attended Sabbath School.

She moved to Denver, CO in 2013 and lived at Porter Place Retirement Community, where she was put to work as a greeter and volunteer in the gift shop.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Franklin McGowen and sisters, Virginia McGowen and Ida Marie Robertson.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna Asher, of Kansas City, MO and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to daughter, Donna, her greatest loves in this life were the thousands of students who passed through her classroom during her fifty plus years as a public school educator. She also loved music, art, animals and all babies. Etta Jane was a tenderhearted woman who never stopped looking at the world with a childlike like sense of wonder.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16 at the United Methodist Church, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Wayside Waifs in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com