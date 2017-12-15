Earl Foger

Obituaries

Earl Foger

January 28, 1938- December 10, 2017

GILMAN CITY, MO: Earl Foger, 79, Gilman City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Bethany, Missouri nursing home.

Earl was born January 29, 1938 in Ravanna, Missouri and lived in Gilman City, Missouri.

Earl ran a successful roofing business based in the Gilman City area for several years, served as Mayor of Gilman City and was a member of Gilman City United Methodist Church.

As he approached retirement, and for several years after retiring, Earl was a fixture at most area auctions – always looking for a “buy.”  He was rarely seen at an auction without his good friend, Jim Rice.  Many will remember Earl proudly riding one of his auction “buys” (a three-wheeled bicycle) in several of the Gilman City parades.  Earl was a compassionate, friendly and giving pillar of the Gilman City community.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Russell E. and Rheva May (Younkin) Foger and his brother, Neal Foger.

Earl is survived by sister-in-law Lucille Foger (Lake Jackson, Texas), nephews and niece Vince Foger (Sandy, Utah), Marci Reese (Liberty Hill, Texas), Eric Foger (Lake Jackson, Texas), many cousins and countless friends.

The Family will hold a celebration of Earl’s life at the Gilman City United Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.  Inurnment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO  64424.  Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Leave a Reply