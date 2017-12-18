Deva Beryl McHargue, 1933 – 2017

Gilman City, MO: Deva Beryl McHargue, 84, Gilman City, MO passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at an O’Fallon, MO nursing home.

She was born March 12, 1933 in Daviess County, Missouri the daughter of Moss and Jane Grace (Bartlett) Marshall.

On July 12, 1953, she married Vernon D. “PeeWee” McHargue in Trenton, MO. PeeWee preceded her in death on July 10, 2015.

Deva worked as the postmaster of the Gilman City Post Office for over 20 years and then became the city clerk for Gilman City, serving for over 30 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gilman City.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Holmes and brothers, Forrest and Dean Marshall.

Survivors include son, V. J. (Judy) McHargue, St. Louis, MO; grandson, Vance Parker McHargue; 2 step grandchildren, Scott (Jackie) Martin and Tina (Steven) Jaworski; 4 step great-grandchildren, Annika and Brogan Jaworski and Justice and Journey Martin; sister, Delores (Darrell) Ratliff, Gilman City, MO and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 18, at the First Baptist Church, Gilman City, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.