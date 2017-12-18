Deva Beryl McHargue, 1933 – 2017

Obituaries

Deva Beryl McHargue, 1933 – 2017

 

Gilman City, MO: Deva Beryl McHargue, 84, Gilman City, MO passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at an O’Fallon, MO nursing home.

She was born March 12, 1933 in Daviess County, Missouri the daughter of Moss and Jane Grace (Bartlett) Marshall.

On July 12, 1953, she married Vernon D. “PeeWee” McHargue in Trenton, MO. PeeWee preceded her in death on July 10, 2015.

Deva worked as the postmaster of the Gilman City Post Office for over 20 years and then became the city clerk for Gilman City, serving for over 30 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gilman City.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Holmes and brothers, Forrest and Dean Marshall.

Survivors include son, V. J. (Judy) McHargue, St. Louis, MO; grandson, Vance Parker McHargue; 2 step grandchildren, Scott (Jackie) Martin and Tina (Steven) Jaworski; 4 step great-grandchildren, Annika and Brogan Jaworski and Justice and Journey Martin; sister, Delores (Darrell) Ratliff, Gilman City, MO and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 18, at the First Baptist Church, Gilman City, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

EARL DEAN SISSEL, 1947-2017

EARL DEAN SISSEL, 1947-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 19, 2017
Anita Zimmerman

Anita Zimmerman

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 19, 2017
Deva Beryl McHargue, 1933 – 2017

Deva Beryl McHargue, 1933 – 2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 18, 2017
Earl Foger

Earl Foger

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 15, 2017
Cathy Brush, 1953-2017

Cathy Brush, 1953-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Etta Jane Asher, 1927-2017

Etta Jane Asher, 1927-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Shirley Kinnison

Shirley Kinnison

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Willmina Faye Clawson, 1925-2017

Willmina Faye Clawson, 1925-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 05, 2017
Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017

Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 28, 2017

EARL DEAN SISSEL, 1947-2017

EARL DEAN SISSEL, 1947-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 19, 2017
Anita Zimmerman

Anita Zimmerman

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 19, 2017
John Klindt receives MWSU alumni award

John Klindt receives MWSU alumni award

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 19, 2017
Deva Beryl McHargue, 1933 – 2017

Deva Beryl McHargue, 1933 – 2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 18, 2017
Charmayne Robertson to retire at Hy-Vee after long career

Charmayne Robertson to retire at Hy-Vee after long career

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 18, 2017
Man injured in rollover

Man injured in rollover

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 17, 2017
Forward Treyton Campbell’s shot takes bite out of Bobcats

Forward Treyton Campbell’s shot takes bite out of Bobcats

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 16, 2017
Accident causes roadblock

Accident causes roadblock

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 16, 2017
Earl Foger

Earl Foger

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 15, 2017
‘Tis the season to be merry

‘Tis the season to be merry

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 15, 2017
Daughters get wish to have their Daddy back at home

Daughters get wish to have their Daddy back at home

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 14, 2017
Green Hills Regional Planning to be recognized for 50 years

Green Hills Regional Planning to be recognized for 50 years

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 13, 2017
Bethany nears decision on reducing light rates pending project review

Bethany nears decision on reducing light rates pending project review

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 13, 2017
Cathy Brush, 1953-2017

Cathy Brush, 1953-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Etta Jane Asher, 1927-2017

Etta Jane Asher, 1927-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Shirley Kinnison

Shirley Kinnison

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Bethany woman receives four-year term after pleading guilty to drug possession

Bethany woman receives four-year term after pleading guilty to drug possession

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 12, 2017
Sergeant surprises daughter at pre-school

Sergeant surprises daughter at pre-school

Categories: Breaking News
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017
North Harrison girls hold off Grundy

North Harrison girls hold off Grundy

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017
Route N accident sends three to Bethany hospital

Route N accident sends three to Bethany hospital

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: December 11, 2017

Leave a Reply