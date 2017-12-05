College supporter honored

Headlines

Submitted photo

College supporter honored: Nanetta “Nan” Carter, formerly of Bethany, was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for her support of community colleges. Pictured with Mrs. Carter is North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver. She was recently honored as a NCMC lead gift contributor with her gift of $100,000 to restore Geyer Hall in the Trenton campus.

Mrs. Carter formerly taught at South Harrison High School and coached the nationally known North Missouri CT’s softball team. “Nan is a wonderful woman and a strong advocate for higher education,” said Dr. Klaver. “She truly cares about our students and their success.”

