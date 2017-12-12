Cathy Brush, 1953-2017

KANSAS CITY, MO: Cathy Brush, 64, Kansas City, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Monday, December 11, 2017 at a Liberty, MO hospital.

She was born September 20, 1953 in Trenton, MO the daughter of Robert B. and Mildred (Kemp) Loman.

On October 19, 1984 she married Tom Brush in Branson, MO. He survives of the home.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father, and her brother, Robert “Bob” Loman.

She is also survived by her daughter, Alyssa (Alex) Smith, Brighton, England; son, Joshua (Tiffani) Brush, Mcewen, TN; grandchildren, Xander, Ava, and one on the way; and her mother, Mildred Loman, Bethany, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 14 at Vineyard Church North Campus, 12300 NW Arrowhead Traffic way, Kansas City, MO 64165 under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Graveside Services and burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Immune Mediated Thrombocytopenia in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com