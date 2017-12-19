Anita Zimmerman, 84, St. Joseph, formerly of Bethany, died Sunday December 17, 2017, at her home.

Anita was born September 4, 1933 in Ridgeway to Harlan and Gladys (Nible) Hammack. She married Cleo Zimmerman December 24, 1950 at the Christian Church in Ridgeway. Anita was a member of the First Baptist Church, Bethany. Anita had worked in the Harrison County Treasurer’s office and retired from the South Harrison School District.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Ronald Hammack and a niece.

She is survived by her ,Husband: Cleo of the home; Daughters: Barbara (Robert) Scheidegger, Karen Combs and Mary (Eldon) Wulf, all of St. Joesph, Sharon Douthat, Kansas City, Loretta James, Missoula, MT; Sister-in-law: Kay Hammack; 2 nephew and nieces. 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.

Services: 2:00 p.m. Friday, Bethany Memorial Chapel, burial Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Family visitation 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.