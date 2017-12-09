Republican-Clipper photos

Christmas shopping at Eagleville: Shoppers stroll through the vendor booths at the North Harrison school’s first annual Winter Wonderland event in the high school gymnasium. Crafts ranging from quilts to necklaces were on display. The event raised funds for the North Harrison Band Department. North Harrison FCCLA members Camden Castleberry and Skyler Todd and adviser Brenda Adcock were selling a large pile of caramel corn at one of the booths. Little Cadence Betts was telling Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas.