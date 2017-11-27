William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

BETHANY, MO: William Howard Osborn, 86, departed this earthly life to enter into eternal life on November 20, 2017 at his home in Bethany, MO surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born May 25, 1931 to William Oscar and Mary Gertrude (George) Osborn.

His first four years of school was at the Downey Country School Northeast of Blythedale, MO. His family then moved to Blythedale so his older sister could attend high school, and where Howard graduated high school in 1949. At age 14, Howard accepted Christ as his savior and was baptized in a pond west of the Blythedale school house. He was a member of the Blythedale Methodist Church. Howard was not one to verbalize or say much about his faith, but lived it in actions, love and deeds before his family and friends.

Howard served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, but served his time in Germany. He was a CPL and a scout driver of a Radio Jeep of the 28th Recon. Division. His personal weapon was an M1 Rifle.

After his return from the service, he met his wife of 62 years, Ruby (Parkhurst) Osborn, and to this union four children were born: Gary Philip, Ralph Leslie, Geneva Carol, and Thomas Lee. After their marriage, Howard worked in Kansas City for a while before moving to Burlington, IA where he did factory work for 10 years before returning to Northern Missouri, where he spent the remainder of his life. He worked as a farm hand on the Doty farms for another 10 years. He retired after working many years at Prairie Vu Feed, Seed and Grain Elevators east of Bethany, MO. One of his greatest pleasures was after a big family dinner, and as soon as the table could be cleared, was to gather up kids, grandkids, and great grandkids for card games and board games. The more the merrier. He believed in family above all else, laughing, loving, and living and helping each other in very endeavor of life. In our family, everyone’s feelings count. The uniqueness of each one strengthens us all. A home and family is where each member can find love, understanding, acceptance, and a warm hug, no matter what kind of trial or circumstance they may be going through.

After retiring and energy levels began to lessen, he visited the library several times a week for books to read, and he loved putting jig saw puzzles together with the help of great grand kids. In his later years, he suffered severe hearing loss, which made it very hard to communicate with friends and family.

Cancer did claim his life, but there are many things that cancer cannot do. When the final diagnosis came, the boys asked if there was any place he wanted to go, or anything he wanted to do while he was still able. He chose to go to Branson, MO and Silver Dollar City one last time. He had participated in the grand opening of the park many times before as a veteran. He was able to do that one last time. When he arrived home, he realized that would be his last outing on this side of heaven.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lola Fine and Lilly Osborn; son-in-law, Terry Parkhurst; and grandson, Wesley Osborn.

Survivors left to remember him fondly are his wife, Ruby Osborn; 3 sons, Gary (Sandy) Osborn, Blythedale, MO, Ralph (Verna) Osborn, Eagleville, MO, Tom (Brenda) Osborn, Hatfield, MO; daughter, Geneva (Ray) Henggeler, Maryville, MO; 12 grandkids and their mates; 22 great grandkids; many nieces and nephews and his wife’s large extended family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Hospice and/or Immanuel Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

