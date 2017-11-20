Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

PATTONSBURG, MO: Theresa Ann Parmenter, 58, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017.

She was born August 24, 1959 in Albany, MO the daughter of Kenneth and Arlene (Stout) Teel.

On June 27, 1997 she married Mark Parmenter in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. He survives of the home.

Theresa was a graduate of Pattonsburg High School in 1977. She enjoyed craft shows and repurposing items, as well as camping with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Theresa is also survived by her children, Andrew (Chrissy Eller) Giles, Bethany, MO, Eric (Samantha) Giles, Pattonsburg, MO, Renee (Cody) Schimming, Maryville, MO, Logan (Whitney) Parmenter, Cameron, MO; mother, Arlene (Curly) Gardner, Pattonsburg, MO; father, Kenneth Teel, Albany, MO; 2 sisters, Debbie (Sid) Fannon, Maryville, MO, Alicia Gardner, Pattonsburg, MO; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Pattonsburg Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com