Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

Obituaries

Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

PATTONSBURG, MO: Theresa Ann Parmenter, 58, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017.

She was born August 24, 1959 in Albany, MO the daughter of Kenneth and Arlene (Stout) Teel.

On June 27, 1997 she married Mark Parmenter in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. He survives of the home.

Theresa was a graduate of Pattonsburg High School in 1977. She enjoyed craft shows and repurposing items, as well as camping with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Theresa is also survived by her children, Andrew (Chrissy Eller) Giles, Bethany, MO, Eric (Samantha) Giles, Pattonsburg, MO, Renee (Cody) Schimming, Maryville, MO, Logan (Whitney) Parmenter, Cameron, MO; mother, Arlene (Curly) Gardner, Pattonsburg, MO; father, Kenneth Teel, Albany, MO; 2 sisters, Debbie (Sid) Fannon, Maryville, MO, Alicia Gardner, Pattonsburg, MO; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Pattonsburg Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Mary Lou Breer

Mary Lou Breer

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Joyce Ann Carey

Joyce Ann Carey

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
“Sonny” Rinehart

“Sonny” Rinehart

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bonnie B. Davis

Bonnie B. Davis

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017
Richard Ray Stanley, 1926-2017

Richard Ray Stanley, 1926-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017

Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Harrison County veterans honored in area ceremonies

Harrison County veterans honored in area ceremonies

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Elementary pupils enjoy using new technology

Elementary pupils enjoy using new technology

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 19, 2017
Bethany post named for World War I hero

Bethany post named for World War I hero

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 18, 2017
Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Mary Lou Breer

Mary Lou Breer

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Bethany Army Reserve Center to get more soldiers

Bethany Army Reserve Center to get more soldiers

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Thank you for your service

Thank you for your service

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 16, 2017
Courthouse prayer service

Courthouse prayer service

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Public safety sales tax proposal brought up at City Council meeting

Public safety sales tax proposal brought up at City Council meeting

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Joyce Ann Carey

Joyce Ann Carey

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
“Sonny” Rinehart

“Sonny” Rinehart

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bonnie B. Davis

Bonnie B. Davis

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Turkey Trot 4K walk/run sign up begins

Turkey Trot 4K walk/run sign up begins

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 14, 2017
South Harrison boys’ team loaded with talent this year

South Harrison boys’ team loaded with talent this year

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 13, 2017
Modernette Club observes its 60th anniversary

Modernette Club observes its 60th anniversary

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 13, 2017
Chilly weather doesn’t stop Halloween revelers

Chilly weather doesn’t stop Halloween revelers

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 12, 2017
Brian Fenimore completes journey from New Hampton to federal court

Brian Fenimore completes journey from New Hampton to federal court

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 11, 2017

Leave a Reply