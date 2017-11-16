Republican-Clipper photo

Thank you for your service: South Harrison kindergarten pupils line up to pass out thank you cards to representatives of the five branches of the armed services during the Veterans Day assembly Friday morning in the high school gymnasium. This year’s veteran’s assembly included music from the band and choirs and talks by South Harrison students. Chad Smith, a member of the Army National Guard, was the featured speaker. More about the North Harrison and South Harrison ceremonies are on page 8 of this week’s newspaper.