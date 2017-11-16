Thank you for your service

Headlines

Republican-Clipper photo
Thank you for your service: South Harrison kindergarten pupils line up to pass out thank you cards to representatives of the five branches of the armed services during the Veterans Day assembly Friday morning in the high school gymnasium. This year’s veteran’s assembly included music from the band and choirs and talks by South Harrison students. Chad Smith, a member of the Army National Guard, was the featured speaker. More about the North Harrison and South Harrison ceremonies are on page 8 of this week’s newspaper.

Joyce Ann Carey

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
“Sonny” Rinehart

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bonnie B. Davis

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017
Richard Ray Stanley, 1926-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017
Ellen Wilson Sadler, 1924-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 02, 2017
Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 31, 2017
Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
LaVerne Madison

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017

