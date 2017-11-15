“Sonny” Rinehart

BETHANY, MO: Bernette “Sonny” Rinehart, 105, passed away November 10, 2017 at Bethany Care Center, Bethany, MO.

Bernette was born June 28, 1912, the son of Willard and Ola (Allman) Rinehart.

On June 6, 1937 he married Mary E. Crabtree in Eagleville, MO. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2004. He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Bob Rinehart; brother, Gale Rinehart; and his son-in-law, Gary Norton.

Sonny worked as an owner and barber in the Rinehart Barber Shop for several years in the Westport area of Kansas City, MO. He retired and moved the Bethany 25 years ago, but continued to drive to Kansas City one day a week to cut hair until he was in his Nineties. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Bethany, MO.

Survivors include his son, Bill (Judy) Rinehart, Lone Jack, MO; daughters, Karen Norton, N. Kansas City, MO and Pamela Rinehart, Bethany, MO; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 15, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Bethany, MO in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.