Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

BETHANY, MO: Romayne (Wiley) Cole, 95, Bethany, MO passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at a Trenton, MO nursing home.

She was born on September 5, 1922 the youngest of 3 daughters to Fred Raymond and Hazel Dora (Foster) Wiley.

On December 30, 1943 she was married to Charles Clinton Cole. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2017.

Romayne was also preceded in death by her parents; and 2 sisters, Leone Sweat Thompson and Kathleen Lirley Boner.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Tyra (Glenn) Thorne, Trenton, MO, and Wylene (Ken) Dunlap, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Becky Chumbley, Beth McDaniel, Jeni Gibson, Kendra Consiglio, Cole Dunlap, Steve Thorne, and Curt Thorne; 13 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 22 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donor’s Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com