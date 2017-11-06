Richard Ray Stanley, 1926-2017

RIDGEWAY, MO: Richard Ray Stanley, 91, Ridgeway, MO passed away Friday, November 3, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, MO.

He was born September 21, 1926 in Burkburnett, Texas the son of Thomas King and Leola Mae (Taylor) Stanley.     On March 22, 1964 he married Elaine Stanley in Denver, Colorado. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2012.

Richard served in the United States Navy. He worked as an iron worker in structural and machine construction for buildings and skyscrapers. He was a member of Bethany Lodge #97 AF & AM.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert Lynn Stanley.

Richard is survived by his sons, Roger (Tammy) Stanley, Kansas City, MO and Rick (Kim) Stanley, Raytown, MO; grandchildren, Bailey Whiteaker, Samantha and Mariah Stanley; sister, Nell Dodson, Cameron, TX; sister-in-law, Pat (Carl) Folgate, Ridgeway, MO; brother-in-law, Bill Wells, St. Joseph, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 10 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment with Military Rites will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Luke’s Hospice House in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

