Republican-Clipper photo

Popular stop on Halloween: Volunteer librarian Judy Hinkle hands out candy to children during the Scare on the Square last week in downtown Bethany. Librarian Janee’ Lehleitner was wearing her witch’s costume and Bill Lehleitner was the dragon during the trick-or-treat evening at the Bethany Public Library. Other pictures from the Scare on the Square are inside this week’s newspaper.