Mary Lou Breer, 80, Mt. Moriah, died Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Mary was born June 12, 1937 at Mingo, Iowa. She worked for Hach Chemical, Ames, IA for more than 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lawrence; parents: Raleigh Russell and Lois Eliza (Spooner) Rumbaugh; Sisters: Lola Weatherman, Darlene Breer; brother: Lonnie Rumbaugh; Great granddaughter: Brittany Zerbe.

Survivors: Daughter: Connie (Pete) Fehring, Mt. Moriah; Sons: Larry Breer, Nevada, IA; Gary (Kay) Breer, Gilman City; Siblings: Dorothy Ogdon, Ames, IA, Nancy Hunter, Fernald, IA, Juanita Loonan, Polk, IA, Chris Fehring, Mt. Moriah, Henry Rumbaugh, Huxley, IA, Joe Rumbaugh, Ankeny, IA; 7 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were November 15 at 2017, Bethany Memorial Chapel; Burial Sharon Chapel Cemetery, Mt. Moriah. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.