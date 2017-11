Joyce Ann Carey, 75 died Friday November 3, 2017 at her home in New Hampton.

Joyce was born April 19, 1942 in the state of Florida to Pettice and Lois (Frith) Henderson. She married Michael J. Carey in 1964 at Kileen, Texas. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She was a homemaker.

Survivors: Son: Michael Carey, New Hampton; Daughters: Anna Marie (Wayne) Vanderwood, Cameron; Paula Lynn Carey, New Hampton; sisters: Joan McComas, Lawson, Vanessa Behm, Excelsior Springs; Brothers: Vaugh Henderson, Pratville, AL, Wayne Henderson, Pratville, AL, Bobby Henderson, Kansas City, MO; Brother-in-law: Jim Wheeler, Ridgeway; Niece: Brittany Carpenter, Lawson; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren.

Graveside services and burial were November 6, 2017 at Foster Cemetery, New Hampton. Arrangements by Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.