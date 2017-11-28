Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

EAGLEVILLE, MO: Joel Eric Bonor, 55, Eagleville, MO (formerly of Lebanon, CT) passed away November 17, 2017.

He was born June 15, 1962 in Littleton, New Hampshire the son of Katherine Bonor and the late Melvell Bonor.

Joel was a carpenter who built many high end horse barns and arenas for the Kennedy’s, Rockefellers, and many others, and went on to work general construction his whole life. He was a partner in Brothers Diesel Shop in Eagleville, MO for many years. He spent many hours giving a helping hand to those who needed it. He always enjoyed spending time with his family as well as logging, and hunting in the woods and training oxen cattle and draft horses in Connecticut.

Joel is survived by his daughter, Angela Bonor and granddaughter, Clara, Cameron, MO; son, Devin Dunlap and his family from Texas. His loving sisters, Laura Bassett and Joel’s twin sister, Susan Bassett (Tim), Windham, CT, Amber Youngs (Trent) Bozarh, CT. His diesel brothers, Alvin Bonor (Nancy) Willimantic, CT, Gerald and Francis Bonor, Eagleville, MO; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Bonor.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 1 at Joel’s home, 292 130th St., Eagleville, MO 64442. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, CT. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com