Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

Obituaries

Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

EAGLEVILLE, MO: Joel Eric Bonor, 55, Eagleville, MO (formerly of Lebanon, CT) passed away November 17, 2017.

He was born June 15, 1962 in Littleton, New Hampshire the son of Katherine Bonor and the late Melvell Bonor.

Joel was a carpenter who built many high end horse barns and arenas for the Kennedy’s, Rockefellers, and many others, and went on to work general construction his whole life. He was a partner in Brothers Diesel Shop in Eagleville, MO for many years. He spent many hours giving a helping hand to those who needed it. He always enjoyed spending time with his family as well as logging, and hunting in the woods and training oxen cattle and draft horses in Connecticut.

Joel is survived by his daughter, Angela Bonor and granddaughter, Clara, Cameron, MO; son, Devin Dunlap and his family from Texas. His loving sisters, Laura Bassett and Joel’s twin sister, Susan Bassett (Tim), Windham, CT, Amber Youngs (Trent) Bozarh, CT. His diesel brothers, Alvin Bonor (Nancy) Willimantic, CT, Gerald and Francis Bonor, Eagleville, MO; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Bonor.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 1 at Joel’s home, 292 130th St., Eagleville, MO 64442. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, CT. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 28, 2017
Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017
Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Mary Lou Breer

Mary Lou Breer

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Joyce Ann Carey

Joyce Ann Carey

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017

Check presented to transportation fund

Check presented to transportation fund

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 28, 2017
Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

Joel Eric Bonor, 1962-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 28, 2017
Career Development

Career Development

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
South Harrison receives 42 district band honors

South Harrison receives 42 district band honors

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 26, 2017
South Harrison girls’ junior high basketball wins at tournament

South Harrison girls’ junior high basketball wins at tournament

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 25, 2017
Filling the Thanksgiving table

Filling the Thanksgiving table

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 25, 2017
Commission nears decision on drug monitoring

Commission nears decision on drug monitoring

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 24, 2017
Land ripe for development with 30th St. opening

Land ripe for development with 30th St. opening

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 23, 2017
County schools score well on APR standard

County schools score well on APR standard

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 22, 2017
Missing person alert cancelled

Missing person alert cancelled

Categories: Breaking News
By: Phil Conger. Published: November 22, 2017
Gifts for our troops

Gifts for our troops

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 22, 2017
Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017
Hospital board approves portable X-ray machine for Emergency Dept.

Hospital board approves portable X-ray machine for Emergency Dept.

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017
Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Harrison County veterans honored in area ceremonies

Harrison County veterans honored in area ceremonies

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Elementary pupils enjoy using new technology

Elementary pupils enjoy using new technology

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 19, 2017
Bethany post named for World War I hero

Bethany post named for World War I hero

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 18, 2017

Leave a Reply