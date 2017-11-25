Filling the Thanksgiving table

Headlines

Republican-Clipper photo

Filling the Thanksgiving table: A large crowd was in downtown Bethany on Sunday afternoon for the Thanksgiving Basket distribution led by the New Hampton Christian Church. Volunteers from local churches assisted in the distribution to about 202 Harrison County families. Brian Weatherwax, in the foreground, was helping to unload the baskets from a trailer. The Thanksgiving packages included turkey, venison and other canned and packaged foods. The venison was provided by Share the Harvest in cooperation with area meat processors.

More than 400 Thanksgiving baskets were distributed overall in Harrison, Gentry and Worth counties.

Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017
Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Mary Lou Breer

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Joyce Ann Carey

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
“Sonny” Rinehart

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bonnie B. Davis

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017

