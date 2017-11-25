Republican-Clipper photo

Filling the Thanksgiving table: A large crowd was in downtown Bethany on Sunday afternoon for the Thanksgiving Basket distribution led by the New Hampton Christian Church. Volunteers from local churches assisted in the distribution to about 202 Harrison County families. Brian Weatherwax, in the foreground, was helping to unload the baskets from a trailer. The Thanksgiving packages included turkey, venison and other canned and packaged foods. The venison was provided by Share the Harvest in cooperation with area meat processors.

More than 400 Thanksgiving baskets were distributed overall in Harrison, Gentry and Worth counties.