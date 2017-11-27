Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

Obituaries

Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

Bethany, MO: Ernest A. Hintz, 84, Bethany, MO passed away Friday, November 24, 2017 at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

He was born January 23, 1933 near Clarinda, Iowa the son of Emil and Clella (Johnson) Hintz. He attended Bethany High School graduating with the Class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army for three years during the Korean War. After serving his country, he attended school at Clarinda Junior College and Iowa State University. He taught Vocational Agriculture at Elk Horn, Iowa for five years, worked for a fertilizer company for another five years and then started his career with the USDA Soil Conservation Service. He was a SCS District Conservationist, the Iowa State Agronomist and finally Regional Conservationist based in Lincoln, Nebraska. In 1993, he retired and started a new life he loved, farming and raising livestock in Harrison County.

In 1958, he married Julia Kingsolver and they welcomed two boys to their family.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Martin Hintz and his sister, Zeeta Hintz.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Julia; sons, Richard (Darcie) Hintz and Alan (Diane) Hintz; two grandsons Alex and Adam Hintz; sister Laura Loveland, Moravia, Iowa and a niece, several nephews and cousins. He was a patient and loving son, husband, father and grandfather.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #216 and/or Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
