Ellen Wilson Sadler, 1924-2017

GILMAN CITY, MO: Ellen Wilson Sadler, 93, of Gilman City, Missouri, passed away October 31, 2017, at a Gallatin, Missouri nursing home.

Ellen was born near Gilman City on April 5, 1924, the daughter of Walter and Goldie (Jordan) Wilson.   She married Eugene Sadler on May 1, 1952 and they had two children. Prior to marriage, Ellen was employed at Dr. Nichols Sanatorium in Savannah, Missouri and Business Men’s Assurance Company of American (BMA) in Kansas City. Ellen was a homemaker and farmed alongside her husband.

Ellen was a 50 year member of the Rebekah Lodge. She served on the Harrison County Republican Committee and was an RSVP Volunteer for many years.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, and her parents.

Survivors include her children, Cynthia Sadler, Gilman City, and Melvin (Lucy Hirsch) Sadler, Smithville, MO; granddaughters, Diana Sadler and Melinda (Eric) Mueller; and sister, Mary Jean Robertson, Kansas City, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 7 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery and/or Liberty Hospital Foundation – Treehouse in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

