Educator award: Jason Price, son of Rhonda and Jim Price of Bethany, was one of six school officials receiving state awards at the Missouri Association of Rural Education and Missouri K-8 Association on Oct. 18-20 at the Lodge of the Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Mo. Price, superintendent of the Miller County R-3 school in Tuscumbia, Mo., received the Missouri Outstanding Rural Administrator award. He had been superintendent at the Tuscumbia school for three years and had previously served as principal. He is the 2000 graduate of South Harrison High School and attended Northwest Missouri state University, Maryville.