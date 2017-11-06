Educator award

Educator award: Jason Price, son of Rhonda and Jim Price of Bethany, was one of six school officials receiving state awards at the Missouri Association of Rural Education and Missouri K-8 Association on Oct. 18-20 at the Lodge of the Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Mo. Price, superintendent of the Miller County R-3 school in Tuscumbia, Mo., received the Missouri Outstanding Rural Administrator award. He had been superintendent at the Tuscumbia school for three years and had previously served as principal. He is the 2000 graduate of South Harrison High School and attended Northwest Missouri state University, Maryville.

Ellen Wilson Sadler, 1924-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 02, 2017
Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 31, 2017
Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
LaVerne Madison

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017

