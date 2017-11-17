Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

Obituaries

BETHANY, MO: Dixie Lea Nible, 83, Bethany, MO passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at her home in Bethany, MO.

She was born March 16, 1934 in Harrison County, Missouri the daughter of Cleo and Kathaleen (Meadows) Jennings.

On May 16, 1952 she married Gerald Dean Nible. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and son, Greg Nible.

Dixie is survived by her sons, Mike (Roxanne) Nible, Gary (Vicki) Nible, Doug (Cristi) Nible, Brent (Angie) Nible, and Kevin Nible all of Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Beth, Billy, Dillion, Jessie, Dena, Cassi, Courtney, Gunner, Michael, Madison, Morgan, Addison, Dylan, Logan, and Carson; great grandchildren, Kadence, Haiden, Sadie, Darbie, Karli, Jaxson, Paighton, Camden, Scarlette, Coraleigh, Dixie, Annistyn, and Warren; and brother, Larry Jennings, Bethany, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Oakland Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

