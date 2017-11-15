Republican-Clipper photo

Courthouse prayer service: Local residents, including public officials, gather on the courthouse steps for a Prayer Across Missouri event on a chilly morning on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Dr. John Yeats, executive director of Missouri Baptists from Jefferson City, thanked law officers and other public servants for their service to the community. “If you serve in public office,” he said, “you have a target on your back.” He also spoke about the scourge of human trafficking that is occurring across the country. Interstate-44 across central Missouri has been a corridor for traffickers, he said. He prayed for peace in the community and the country. Yeats has been presenting the message in all 114 counties of Missouri.