Check presented to transportation fund: Harrison County Community Hospital recently presented a $5,000 check to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund. The funds were raised during the eighth annual Hospital Hill Fun Run and Walk, which was held October 7. The Transportation Fund provides financial assistance for Harrison County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer and are traveling to medical appointments. The fun run, organized by hospital staff members, has raised nearly $50,000 to support local cancer patients since 2010. Pictured from left to right with an oversized check replica are hospital staff members Kerri Ward and Jessie McQuinn; transportation fund volunteers Carole Barton and Rhonda Deskins; and hospital staff members Erica Babinski, Tina Gillespie and Tammie Johnson.

