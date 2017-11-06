Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

BETHANY, MO: Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 91, Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

He was born December 15, 1925 in New Hampton, MO the son of Aubra and Austa (Walker) Wilson. They preceded him in death.

On December 17, 1949 he married Ollie Nelson in Bethany, MO. She survives of the home.

Port served in the United States Air Force during World War II. He was a retired owner of Wilson’s Body Shop in Bethany, MO.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Joe Wilson; and 2 sisters, Helen Kelim and Mary Kay Steele.

He is also survived by his son, Ed (Donna) Wilson, St. Joseph, MO; granddaughters, Alisha (David) Kelim, Mandan, ND, Whitney (Divine) Ngang, Creston, IA, Erica (Jake) Nauman, Des Moines, IA; grandson, Brett Zinn, St. Joseph, MO; 6 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

At Port’s request no service will be held. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to Foster Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.