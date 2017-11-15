Bonnie B. Davis

Obituaries

Bonnie B. Davis, 82, Bethany, formerly of Kansas City, KS and Cainsville, died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Harrison County Community Hospital.

Bonnie was born December 9, 1934 in Mercer County, Missouri to Emmett LeRoy and Bertha (Johnson) Booth, Sr. Bonnie married George Davis in June 1963 in Wyandotte County, Kansas. She worked in the clerical department of an insulation company.

Bonnie was an avid golfer and bird watcher.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents: Emmett and Bertha; Husband: George; Brothers: Johnny, Leonard, Kenneth, Lee, Charlie and Gene; Sisters: Mary Ellen, Eva Irene, Madeline and Madge.

Survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services and burial, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Cain Cemetery, Cainsville. Memorial gifts: Cain Cemetery. Services provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

Joyce Ann Carey

Joyce Ann Carey

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
“Sonny” Rinehart

“Sonny” Rinehart

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bonnie B. Davis

Bonnie B. Davis

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017
Richard Ray Stanley, 1926-2017

Richard Ray Stanley, 1926-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017
Ellen Wilson Sadler, 1924-2017

Ellen Wilson Sadler, 1924-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 02, 2017
Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 31, 2017
Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
LaVerne Madison

LaVerne Madison

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017

Courthouse prayer service

Courthouse prayer service

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Public safety sales tax proposal brought up at City Council meeting

Public safety sales tax proposal brought up at City Council meeting

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Joyce Ann Carey

Joyce Ann Carey

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
“Sonny” Rinehart

“Sonny” Rinehart

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Bonnie B. Davis

Bonnie B. Davis

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
Turkey Trot 4K walk/run sign up begins

Turkey Trot 4K walk/run sign up begins

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 14, 2017
South Harrison boys’ team loaded with talent this year

South Harrison boys’ team loaded with talent this year

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 13, 2017
Modernette Club observes its 60th anniversary

Modernette Club observes its 60th anniversary

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 13, 2017
Chilly weather doesn’t stop Halloween revelers

Chilly weather doesn’t stop Halloween revelers

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 12, 2017
Brian Fenimore completes journey from New Hampton to federal court

Brian Fenimore completes journey from New Hampton to federal court

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 11, 2017
Sports complex to be joint project between North Harrison, Eagleville

Sports complex to be joint project between North Harrison, Eagleville

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 10, 2017
President Trump appoints Fordyce state director of Farm Service Agency

President Trump appoints Fordyce state director of Farm Service Agency

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 10, 2017
Schools to observe Veterans Day on Friday

Schools to observe Veterans Day on Friday

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 09, 2017
Popular stop on Halloween

Popular stop on Halloween

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 09, 2017
7th suspect charged in October drug raids in Bethany area

7th suspect charged in October drug raids in Bethany area

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 08, 2017
Contractor finishes 30th Street well ahead of Nov. 20 deadline

Contractor finishes 30th Street well ahead of Nov. 20 deadline

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 08, 2017
Drug offender sentenced for endangering a child

Drug offender sentenced for endangering a child

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 07, 2017
Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

Bryant A. “Port” Wilson, 1925-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017
Richard Ray Stanley, 1926-2017

Richard Ray Stanley, 1926-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017
Educator award

Educator award

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 06, 2017

Leave a Reply