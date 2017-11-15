Bonnie B. Davis, 82, Bethany, formerly of Kansas City, KS and Cainsville, died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Harrison County Community Hospital.

Bonnie was born December 9, 1934 in Mercer County, Missouri to Emmett LeRoy and Bertha (Johnson) Booth, Sr. Bonnie married George Davis in June 1963 in Wyandotte County, Kansas. She worked in the clerical department of an insulation company.

Bonnie was an avid golfer and bird watcher.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents: Emmett and Bertha; Husband: George; Brothers: Johnny, Leonard, Kenneth, Lee, Charlie and Gene; Sisters: Mary Ellen, Eva Irene, Madeline and Madge.

Survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services and burial, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Cain Cemetery, Cainsville. Memorial gifts: Cain Cemetery. Services provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com