Bernetta M. Smith, 1931-2017

BETHANY, MO: Bernetta Mae (Bowen) Smith, 86, Bethany, MO (formerly of St. Peters, MO) passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

She was born April 3, 1931 near Eagleville, MO the daughter of Ray A. and Verda M. (Baker) Bowen. She was welcomed by an older sister and brother, Aileen and Ray Jr. All three grew up having to share the same bicycle, a gift from their Grandpa Baker. She also enjoyed riding their Shetland pony.

She was a graduate of Blythedale High School. After graduation she worked in Des Moines, IA at Meridith Corporation for one year and shared an apartment with her future sister-in-law, Genie.

On June 23, 1951 she married Willis W. (Bill) Smith in Independence, MO. He was the love of her life. After 51 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on April 19, 2013. Bill’s work as an aircraft inspector and a tech rep led them to live their married life in Kansas, California, Texas, Maine, and finally in St. Peters, Missouri.

Bernetta worked briefly as a head cook, a clerk in a dime store, and the majority of her working years at Monsanto in St. Louis, MO, retiring in 1981.

Her hobbies included painting many beautiful pictures, crocheting, playing cards and bingo, and she was in a bowling league, winning many trophies. Bernetta and Bill enjoyed traveling, taking two trips to Hawaii. They also had a dog, Blackie, whom they spoiled for many years. Bernetta enjoyed flowers and birds. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church.

Bernetta adored her nieces and nephews and many of them spent time with her and Bill during their summer vacations. She especially enjoyed teasing the nephews and you would hear many squeals and lots of laughter during those times. She loved having visitors and discussing the latest topics. Bernetta had a kind spirit, was beautiful both inside and out, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bernetta was also preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Kenneth Gray; and three sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law and their spouses, Ruth Blake, Opal Allen, Leila Connally, and Joe Smith.

Survivors include her sister, Aileen Gray, and her brother, Ray Jr. (Genie) Bowen, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 2 in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Hospice and/or the American Diabetes Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 30, 2017
