Republican-Clipper photo

All bundled up: Hardy South Harrison football fans were wrapped in heavy coats and blankets as they sat in the stands for Friday night’s district playoff game at Princeton. Unfortunately, they saw their team fall 42-0 to the high flying tigers who will entertain Hamilton for the district championship this week. A strong northwest gale made the wind chill in the 20s during the game. Warmer temperatures are expected over the next few days.