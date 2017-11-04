All bundled up

All bundled up: Hardy South Harrison football fans were wrapped in heavy coats and blankets as they sat in the stands for Friday night’s district playoff game at Princeton. Unfortunately, they saw their team fall 42-0 to the high flying tigers who will entertain Hamilton for the district championship this week. A strong northwest gale made the wind chill in the 20s during the game. Warmer temperatures are expected over the next few days.

Ellen Wilson Sadler, 1924-2017

Ellen Wilson Sadler, 1924-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 02, 2017
Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 31, 2017
Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
LaVerne Madison

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017

