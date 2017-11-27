Submitted photo

Career development: Dillon Bird from BTC bank, Bethany, interviews Rachel Weihl from State Fair Community College in the competition category career progress for ruminant animal systems. The 2017 Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student (PAS) Organization Conference is currently being held on the North Central Missouri College campus. During the conference, PAS students from Crowder College, Missouri State University-West Plains, North Central Missouri College, Northwest Missouri State University, State Fair Community College, State Technical College of Missouri and St. Louis Community College compete in career development activities, attend leadership workshops, and elect state officers.