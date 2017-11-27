Career Development

Headlines

Submitted photo

Career development: Dillon Bird from BTC bank, Bethany, interviews Rachel Weihl from State Fair Community College in the competition category career progress for ruminant animal systems. The 2017 Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student (PAS) Organization Conference is currently being held on the North Central Missouri College campus. During the conference, PAS students from Crowder College, Missouri State University-West Plains, North Central Missouri College, Northwest Missouri State University, State Fair Community College, State Technical College of Missouri and St. Louis Community College compete in career development activities, attend leadership workshops, and elect state officers.

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

Ernest A. Hintz, 1933 – 2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

William Howard Osborn, 1931-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 27, 2017
Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 21, 2017
Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

Theresa Ann Parmenter, 1959-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

Romayne Cole, 1922-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 20, 2017
Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

Dixie Lea Nible, 1934-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Mary Lou Breer

Mary Lou Breer

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

Karen Kay Craig, 1941-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 17, 2017
Joyce Ann Carey

Joyce Ann Carey

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017
“Sonny” Rinehart

“Sonny” Rinehart

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: November 15, 2017

Leave a Reply