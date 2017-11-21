Everly Faye Hulet, 2017-2017

McFall, MO: Everly Faye Hulet, two months old, passed away Saturday, November 18, 2017.

She was born August 29, 2017 the daughter of Andrew and Mandy (Mullen) Hulet.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Gerald and Linda Mullen, and paternal great grandparents, Marjorie Hulet and J.C. Teel.

She is survived by her parents, Andrew and Mandy Hulet and sister, Addley Hulet, all of the home; maternal grandmother, Teri Mullen, Bethany, MO; paternal grandparents, Randy and Kristie Hulet, McFall, MO; paternal great grandfather, Dale Hulet, King City, MO; paternal great grandparents, Lanny and Peg Searcy, Pattonsburg, MO; aunt and uncle, Billy and Caroline Kerns, Holt, MO; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in McFall Cemetery, McFall, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com