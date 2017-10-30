Submitted photo

Retired health official honored: C. Jon Hinkle of Bethany, retired epidemiologist for the Missouri Department of Health, received the W. Scott Johnson Award from the Missouri Public Health Association. The Johnson A ward has been presented since 1951 for “distinguished service to the field of public health in Missouri.” The award was announced during the MPHA annual meeting in late September, but Hinkle and his wife Judy were visiting grandkids in Texas. Andrew Warlen, president-elect of the Missouri Public Health Association, presented the award at the Northwest Regional MPHA meeting in Independence.

Hinkle began working in public health in 1977 as an environmental sanitarian. He became a senior epidemiology specialist in 1994. He was described as the “father of communicable disease control” in Northwest Missouri.

W. Scott Johnson, for whom the award was named, was a pioneer in the field of industrial hygiene and sanitation in the 1930s and 1940s.