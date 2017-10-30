Retired health official honored

Headlines

Submitted photo
Retired health official honored: C. Jon Hinkle of Bethany, retired epidemiologist for the Missouri Department of Health, received the W. Scott Johnson Award from the Missouri Public Health Association. The Johnson A ward has been presented since 1951 for “distinguished service to the field of public health in Missouri.” The award was announced during the MPHA annual meeting in late September, but Hinkle and his wife Judy were visiting grandkids in Texas. Andrew Warlen, president-elect of the Missouri Public Health Association, presented the award at the Northwest Regional MPHA meeting in Independence.
Hinkle began working in public health in 1977 as an environmental sanitarian. He became a senior epidemiology specialist in 1994. He was described as the “father of communicable disease control” in Northwest Missouri.
W. Scott Johnson, for whom the award was named, was a pioneer in the field of industrial hygiene and sanitation in the 1930s and 1940s.

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
LaVerne Madison

LaVerne Madison

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
R.Gene McCampbell

R.Gene McCampbell

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
Paul B. Heintz

Paul B. Heintz

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017

Arrow
Arrow
PlayPause
ArrowArrow

Slider

Leave a Reply