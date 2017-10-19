R.Gene McCampbell

Obituaries

R.Gene McCampbell

Ralph Gene McCampbell (Gene), 78, passed away after a short stay in the Hospital. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Albany Missouri. He was born on July 30, 1938 in Harrison County to Leo Carroll and Fern McCampbell. In 1957 he married Bernice Gardner; the marriage ended in divorce. In 1983 he re-married Nancy Porter. Gene served in the Air Force 1957-1964. Gene worked as a Mechanic for numerous years, and in later years worked as a lead person at York manufacter. Gene enjoyed fishing, Coyote hunting,horseback riding and sitting down and having a good BS session. Gene is proceeded in death by his two sisters (Joyce Nichols and Joann Lill). His Parents Leo, Fern McCampbell. Gene is survived by his Wife Nancy McCampbell, his son Carroll Eugene McCampbell, his Step daughter Brenda Shaw, his brother Jimmy McCampbell and his grandchildren Jessica Tulley, Tristen McCampbell and Rachel Earnhart and many Great grand children. Funeral services will be privately held.

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

R.Gene McCampbell

R.Gene McCampbell

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
Paul B. Heintz

Paul B. Heintz

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017
Marianne S. Gehrke, 1927-2017

Marianne S. Gehrke, 1927-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 13, 2017
Ronald E. Jeffries, 1956-2017

Ronald E. Jeffries, 1956-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 10, 2017
Curtis Don Craig

Curtis Don Craig

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 09, 2017
Margaret Jean Taggart, 1933-2017

Margaret Jean Taggart, 1933-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 09, 2017
Glenn Doyle Tull, 1937-2017

Glenn Doyle Tull, 1937-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 09, 2017
Wayne R. Emerson, 1924-2017

Wayne R. Emerson, 1924-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 09, 2017
Shelley Renee Warner, 1975-2017

Shelley Renee Warner, 1975-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 09, 2017
Louise Long, 1923-2017

Louise Long, 1923-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 03, 2017

Heather Benedict on front row of North Korean dispute

Heather Benedict on front row of North Korean dispute

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 20, 2017
Contractor on track to finish 30th Street paving by November 5th

Contractor on track to finish 30th Street paving by November 5th

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
R.Gene McCampbell

R.Gene McCampbell

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
Lady Shamrocks finally reach goal of playing in state softball finals

Lady Shamrocks finally reach goal of playing in state softball finals

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 18, 2017
Sentiment for saving footbridge shown in Facebook postings

Sentiment for saving footbridge shown in Facebook postings

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 18, 2017
North Harrison going to state!

North Harrison going to state!

Categories: Breaking News
By: Phil Conger. Published: October 18, 2017
View from above

View from above

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 17, 2017
Paul B. Heintz

Paul B. Heintz

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017
Walking to School

Walking to School

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017
Shamrocks win district title

Shamrocks win district title

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 15, 2017
Army Reserve unit’s mission has evolved

Army Reserve unit’s mission has evolved

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 15, 2017
North Harrison quarterfinal game moved to Monday

North Harrison quarterfinal game moved to Monday

Categories: Breaking News
By: Phil Conger. Published: October 14, 2017
Bulldogs play tough against powerful Princeton team

Bulldogs play tough against powerful Princeton team

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 14, 2017
South Harrison crushes Unionville 40-20

South Harrison crushes Unionville 40-20

Categories: Breaking News
By: Phil Conger. Published: October 14, 2017
Liberty Tree planted in Gilman City

Liberty Tree planted in Gilman City

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 14, 2017
Marianne S. Gehrke, 1927-2017

Marianne S. Gehrke, 1927-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 13, 2017
City hires consultant for hotel, retail study

City hires consultant for hotel, retail study

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 13, 2017
Big Truck Night at Fairgrounds

Big Truck Night at Fairgrounds

Categories: Breaking News
By: Phil Conger. Published: October 12, 2017
North Harrison advances to state quarterfinals

North Harrison advances to state quarterfinals

Categories: Breaking News
By: Phil Conger. Published: October 12, 2017
Prescription drug monitoring program considered by county

Prescription drug monitoring program considered by county

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 12, 2017

Leave a Reply