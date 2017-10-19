R.Gene McCampbell

Ralph Gene McCampbell (Gene), 78, passed away after a short stay in the Hospital. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in Albany Missouri. He was born on July 30, 1938 in Harrison County to Leo Carroll and Fern McCampbell. In 1957 he married Bernice Gardner; the marriage ended in divorce. In 1983 he re-married Nancy Porter. Gene served in the Air Force 1957-1964. Gene worked as a Mechanic for numerous years, and in later years worked as a lead person at York manufacter. Gene enjoyed fishing, Coyote hunting,horseback riding and sitting down and having a good BS session. Gene is proceeded in death by his two sisters (Joyce Nichols and Joann Lill). His Parents Leo, Fern McCampbell. Gene is survived by his Wife Nancy McCampbell, his son Carroll Eugene McCampbell, his Step daughter Brenda Shaw, his brother Jimmy McCampbell and his grandchildren Jessica Tulley, Tristen McCampbell and Rachel Earnhart and many Great grand children. Funeral services will be privately held.