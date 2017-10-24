Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

BETHANY, MO: Neva Rose Everly, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at a Liberty, MO hospital.

She was born November 22, 1926 at home in Daviess County, Missouri the daughter of Charles R. and Sarah Lethen (Hann) Truitt.

On February 28, 1953 she married Kenneth Everly. He survives of the home.

Neva was a 1944 graduate of Bethany High School. She was the area clerk for the Soil Conservation Service and retired in 1988. Neva was a 60 plus year member of Beta Sigma Phi, a volunteer for the hospital auxiliary, an avid bridge player and a member of First United Methodist Church, Bethany, as well as a member of the Mary Martha Circle of the First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Craig Noland and Kent Everly; and infant brother, Charles Dalton Truitt.

Neva is also survived by her daughter, Denise (Mark) Mauer, Kansas City, MO; son, Brian (Michele) Everly, Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Everly, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Lauren and Danielle Everly, Abby, Will, and Caroline Mauer, Jane and Liz Everly; and brother, Tracy P. (Linda) Truitt, Overland Park, KS.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bethany in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

