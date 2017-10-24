Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

BETHANY, MO: Louisa Maria Galloway, 74, Bethany, MO, departed this life on October 19, 2017.

“Louise” was born on January 7, 1943 in Holly, CO. She was the daughter of Marcial “Percy” and Rosario (Pichardo) Ortiz. Louise graduated from Holly High School in 1961.

August 10, 1965, she married the love of her life, Robert M. “Bob” Galloway.

Louise was the book-keeper for Galloway Enterprise, before taking employment with Gumdrop Books as sales support and later, sales with her husband, Bob while traveling abroad.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sophia Bennett; and sisters, Secundina “Connie” Anderson and Victoria Abitia;

Louise is survived by her husband, Robert M. Galloway, Bethany, MO; Daughters, Stephanie Galloway, Blue Springs, MO and Heather (John) Taylor, Kansas City, MO; son, Frank (Robin) Galloway, Kansas City, MO; Brothers, John (Lillian) Ortiz, Littleton, CO, Roger (Glenna) Ortiz, Wadsworth, OH, Marcial (Magdeline) Ortiz, Greeley, CO; Sister, Cecilia (Art Rimand) Ortiz, Denver, CO; Grandchildren, Philip (Jessica Long) Galloway, Andrea Polley, Hailey Comer, Ashley (Mark) Waisner, Austin Galloway, Dakota Bennett, Sarah Galloway, Selena Galloway, Jacob Rodina Jr.; Great-grandchildren, Taylar, Mariah, Mason, Nevaeha, Detroyt, Gabrielle and Sophia.

Louisa believed in “family first,” weekly church attendance (even on vacation), and hard work ethic, which she instilled in her children. She was proud of her immaculate housekeeping skills and loved to entertain in their home. “Bob and Louise” (synopsis to each other) worked hard and they also rewarded themselves with the things they enjoyed the most- bowling, playing cards and golfing with friends. Louise was proud to be a “Winter Texan.”

Louise was the embodiment of kindness and hospitalities. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her beautiful nurturing spirit garnered affection from all who knew her. Her faith in God kept Louise unafraid, as she knew she would be reunited with all of her family once again.

The family will hold a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 28 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, MO. Private family inurnment will be held in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Parish Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO where friends may call after Noon on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com