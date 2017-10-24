LaVerne Madison

Kenneth LaVerne Madison, 92, lifelong resident and former mayor of Bethany, died Tuesday October 24, 2017 in Bethany after a sudden illness.

Born to Lewis and Maude (Baker) Madison at the family home on Main Street January 17, 1925, he attended the Woodland School and the Bethany Public School. He graduated from Bethany High School in 1942, where he played basketball, football and softball.

He and his family were lifelong members of the First Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities during his life.

He married Eloise Quinton in King City, MO on May 19, 1946. Eloise passed away in 2004. He was also preceded in death by his daughter RaeAnne Madison.

He is survived by his children, Ronilu and her husband, Dave Thompson of Country Club, MO, Richard and his wife, Dalene of Memphis, TN, Roland of Bethany and Rod and his wife, Roberta of Liberty, MO. Ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

LaVerne entered military service in April 1943, and paratrooper training on June 6, 1944. He left for England the next month with the 17th Airborne Division, 194th Glider Infantry Regiment, Intelligence and Reconnaissance Platoon. Sgt. Madison participated in operations including paraglider night landings in France on December 24th 1944 as relief of the 28th Infantry by marching through the snow into Belgium. The 194th participated in frontline actions in the Battle of the Bulge, the Ardennes Offensive and many actions in Belgium. He later served as Master SGT. for 15 years in the Army Reserve. He has been active in the 17th Airborne Division Association from its founding.

After the war, LaVerne operated a service station and later entered into business with his father Lewis at Madison Auto Salvage and Madison Wrecker in Bethany. The slogan “Don’t Cuss, Call Us…” was well known throughout the area for decades.

A lifelong Republican, and member of the Republican Club, he served the city of Bethany in many capacities throughout his life, and in too many positions to list. He served as a councilman from 1951 to 1955 (the youngest ever elected), and as Fire Chief from 1955 to 1965. He served as mayor from 1963 to 1972 and again from 1977 to 1980. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Community Betterment, Bethany Planning Commission, and was a member of the Harrison County Historical Society. He was an organizing member and served as chairman of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. He helped to organize Little League Baseball in Bethany and served as president, team manager, and coach.

He served on the boards of Noll Memorial Hospital and the Missouri Municipal League, among others. He was a member of the American Legion Post 216, VFW Post 2176, the Jaycees, Rotary and numerous other Bethany civic organizations. LaVerne was president of the Northwest Missouri State Fair Board and served on the board for 20 years.

Among the many accomplishments and improvements made for the citizens of Bethany by the various councils he served with and on, he always stated that he was most proud of playing a part in the bond issue to build the city pool that served Bethany for 55 years.

LaVerne was deeply dedicated to South Harrison athletics and the Booster Club. He was a fixture at nearly every South Harrison game for decades, donning his beloved purple and white supporting thousands of young Bulldogs.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 27 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO with military rites by members of VFW Post 2176 and American Legion Post No. 216. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where we hope friends will join us in Bulldog purple and white for one last salute to his beloved teams. The family requests that memorials be given in his honor to the First Baptist Church, the Harrison County Community Hospital and/or the South Harrison Booster Club in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46 Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.