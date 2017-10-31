Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

Obituaries

Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

BLYTHEDALE, MO: Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 62, Blythedale, MO passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at his home in Blythedale, MO.

He was born September 24, 1955 in Bethany, MO the son of Gene and Alice Jean (Siddens) Barnhouse.

On October 21, 1973 he married Betty Fine in Blythedale, MO. She survives of the home.

Kirk worked as a truck driver, mechanic, and a carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking, building and assembling models or fixing anything mechanical as well as going to the timber.

He was preceded in death by his father and son, Jason Dean Gilliland.

He is also survived by his daughters, Stacey (Wyatt) Milligan, Kearney, MO, Kym Mathes (Aaron Smith), Eagleville, MO, and Devin (Jeff) Willis, Excelsior Springs, MO; mother, Alice Jean Barnhouse, Blythedale, MO; brother, Kenny Barnhouse, Blythedale, MO; 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Kirk has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Hospice and/or Mosaic Life Care Oncology in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 31, 2017
Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
LaVerne Madison

LaVerne Madison

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
R.Gene McCampbell

R.Gene McCampbell

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017

Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 31, 2017
Judge Tom Alley recognized for contributions to administration of justice in Missouri

Judge Tom Alley recognized for contributions to administration of justice in Missouri

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 31, 2017
Retired health official honored

Retired health official honored

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 30, 2017
Harrison County bands excel at Trenton festival

Harrison County bands excel at Trenton festival

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 29, 2017
Bulldogs eager for a rematch with Princeton

Bulldogs eager for a rematch with Princeton

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 28, 2017
Halloween fun returns to Square

Halloween fun returns to Square

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 28, 2017
Growth consultant plans community survey this fall

Growth consultant plans community survey this fall

Categories: Breaking News
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 27, 2017
Six charged with meth trafficking; raids conducted Friday in Bethany

Six charged with meth trafficking; raids conducted Friday in Bethany

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 27, 2017
Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
Bethany license office to close on Halloween; position still unfilled

Bethany license office to close on Halloween; position still unfilled

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
Lady Shamrocks take third in state softball tournament

Lady Shamrocks take third in state softball tournament

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 25, 2017
North Harrison takes down nemesis Jefferson 3-2 in state sectional game

North Harrison takes down nemesis Jefferson 3-2 in state sectional game

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 25, 2017
Health fair

Health fair

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 25, 2017
LaVerne Madison left a legacy of service to his community

LaVerne Madison left a legacy of service to his community

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 25, 2017
LaVerne Madison

LaVerne Madison

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017

Leave a Reply