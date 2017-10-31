Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 1955-2017

BLYTHEDALE, MO: Kirk Allen Barnhouse, 62, Blythedale, MO passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at his home in Blythedale, MO.

He was born September 24, 1955 in Bethany, MO the son of Gene and Alice Jean (Siddens) Barnhouse.

On October 21, 1973 he married Betty Fine in Blythedale, MO. She survives of the home.

Kirk worked as a truck driver, mechanic, and a carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking, building and assembling models or fixing anything mechanical as well as going to the timber.

He was preceded in death by his father and son, Jason Dean Gilliland.

He is also survived by his daughters, Stacey (Wyatt) Milligan, Kearney, MO, Kym Mathes (Aaron Smith), Eagleville, MO, and Devin (Jeff) Willis, Excelsior Springs, MO; mother, Alice Jean Barnhouse, Blythedale, MO; brother, Kenny Barnhouse, Blythedale, MO; 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Kirk has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Hospice and/or Mosaic Life Care Oncology in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com