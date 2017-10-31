Judge Tom Alley recognized for contributions to administration of justice in Missouri

Headlines

Missouri Chief Justice Zel M. Fischer recognized Judge Tom Alley, Associate Division of Harrison County Circuit Court for the participation in the judicial transfer and partnership programs during a ceremony honoring exemplary service to the people of Missouri. The ceremony was held Thursday morning, September 14, as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all state judges, which was held in conjunction with the annual meeting of The Missouri Bar at The Westin Kansas City and Crown Center.

Leave a Reply