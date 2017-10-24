John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

The wishes of John and his recently passed wife, El Zita Raye Fancher Gibler, were to be cremated and placed in their final resting place together. In honor of their wishes, a Memorial Visitation for John and El Zita will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday October 28, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

John is survived by his daughter Charlie Ann Simon and husband John, grandson Dakota Claypole, sister Susan Martz, niece Jennifer Flint her husband Randy and family, stepdaughter Valerie Dutcher and her family and stepson Benjamin Ronian and his family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Harrison County Hospice, P.O. Box 425, Bethany, MO 64424 or at Roberson Funeral Home during visitation. Online Condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com