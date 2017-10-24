John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

Obituaries

John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

The wishes of John and his recently passed wife, El Zita Raye Fancher Gibler, were to be cremated and placed in their final resting place together. In honor of their wishes, a Memorial Visitation for John and El Zita will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday October 28, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.
John is survived by his daughter Charlie Ann Simon and husband John, grandson Dakota Claypole, sister Susan Martz, niece Jennifer Flint her husband Randy and family, stepdaughter Valerie Dutcher and her family and stepson Benjamin Ronian and his family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Harrison County Hospice, P.O. Box 425, Bethany, MO 64424 or at Roberson Funeral Home during visitation. Online Condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

LaVerne Madison

LaVerne Madison

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
R.Gene McCampbell

R.Gene McCampbell

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
Paul B. Heintz

Paul B. Heintz

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017
Marianne S. Gehrke, 1927-2017

Marianne S. Gehrke, 1927-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 13, 2017

LaVerne Madison

LaVerne Madison

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Senior Life Solutions celebrates 5 years

Senior Life Solutions celebrates 5 years

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
Students participate in Congressman Graves’ “Future Leaders Academy”

Students participate in Congressman Graves’ “Future Leaders Academy”

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
Band to perform Night of Music prior to Trenton Day festival

Band to perform Night of Music prior to Trenton Day festival

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 22, 2017
South Harrison will get rematch with Polo Panthers this Friday

South Harrison will get rematch with Polo Panthers this Friday

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 21, 2017
Officers take weapon away from suspect

Officers take weapon away from suspect

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 21, 2017
Heather Benedict on front row of North Korean dispute

Heather Benedict on front row of North Korean dispute

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 20, 2017
Contractor on track to finish 30th Street paving by November 5th

Contractor on track to finish 30th Street paving by November 5th

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
R.Gene McCampbell

R.Gene McCampbell

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
Lady Shamrocks finally reach goal of playing in state softball finals

Lady Shamrocks finally reach goal of playing in state softball finals

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 18, 2017
Sentiment for saving footbridge shown in Facebook postings

Sentiment for saving footbridge shown in Facebook postings

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 18, 2017
North Harrison going to state!

North Harrison going to state!

Categories: Breaking News
By: Phil Conger. Published: October 18, 2017
View from above

View from above

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 17, 2017
Paul B. Heintz

Paul B. Heintz

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017

Leave a Reply