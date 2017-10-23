Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Obituaries

STANBERRY, MO: Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin, 87, Stanberry, MO passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017 at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

Jack came into this world on July 19, 1930 near the village of Brooklyn, MO. He was the fourth child of Leland Eldoris and Bonnie Lola (Allen) Buntin.

On May 12, 1949 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Lee Spence, which means they have leaned on each other and clung to each other for 68 plus “mostly” wonderful years. They were blessed with five children, 3 boys, finally a girl, then the “baby,” another boy.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; eldest sister, Nadine Elaine and husband, James Stanley Gutridge; daughter, Debra Lou (Redmond) Burton and husband Wesley Burton and her son, Jason Robert Redmond; sister-in-law, Velma Buntin; and brothers-in-law, Robert Porter Wilson and Robert Harold Spence.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lee Buntin, of the home; children, Bruce Allen, St. Joseph, MO, Kregg Lee, Chuck Lynn (DeeAnn) both of Stanberry, MO, Jesse Dean (Jeanne) Stewartsville, MO; grandchildren, Daisy Buntin, Kansas City, MO, April Buntin, Clarksdale, MO, Brian Buntin, Bethany, MO, Barbara Frogge, Debbie Redmond, Bradley Redmond, Amy Cassidy (Dirk) Stanberry, MO, LeeAnna (Jordan) Burton, Albany, MO, Jackie (Jessica) Buntin, Stanberry, MO, Justin (Robin) Buntin, St. Joseph, Toni (Lloyd) Richardson, Clarksdale, MO, Jessica (Matt) Daniel, Stewartsville, MO; brother, Keith Buntin, Creighton, MO; sisters, Erma Dunlap and Elizabeth Wilson both of Bethany, MO; 25 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26 at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO where friends may call after 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, MO and/or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

