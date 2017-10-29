Harrison County bands excel at Trenton festival

North Harrison and South Harrison bands both did well in the Missouri Day Band
Festival that took place in Trenton October 21.
Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017
[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017
[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017
[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017
[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009
[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017