Halloween fun returns to Square

Hundreds of children will be parading around downtown Bethany in the annual Scare on the Square from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses have been sponsoring the Halloween event for the past several years.
Several local businesses and organizations will be handing out treats and refreshments to the children.
Costume contest winners will be announced at 5 p.m. on the courthouse steps. Winners in the Halloween coloring contest, sponsored by the Republican-Clipper, also will be announced. Prizes will be awarded in four categories—pre-school, kindergarten and first grade, second and third grades and fifth and sixth grades. The entries will be judged by the Bethany Public Library.
Registration for the pumpkin race will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the races to follow the costume contest.

Albert “Al Joe” Spence, 1939-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 26, 2017
LaVerne Madison

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
R.Gene McCampbell

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
Paul B. Heintz

By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017

