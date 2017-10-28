Halloween fun returns to Square

Hundreds of children will be parading around downtown Bethany in the annual Scare on the Square from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses have been sponsoring the Halloween event for the past several years.

Several local businesses and organizations will be handing out treats and refreshments to the children.

Costume contest winners will be announced at 5 p.m. on the courthouse steps. Winners in the Halloween coloring contest, sponsored by the Republican-Clipper, also will be announced. Prizes will be awarded in four categories—pre-school, kindergarten and first grade, second and third grades and fifth and sixth grades. The entries will be judged by the Bethany Public Library.

Registration for the pumpkin race will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the races to follow the costume contest.