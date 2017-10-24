El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

Obituaries

El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

Zephyrhills, FL: El Zita Raye Fancher, 68, formerly of Bethany, MO passed away on Sept 27, 2017 at her home in Zephyrhills, Florida. She was born on May 10, 1949 in St. Louis, the second daughter and youngest child of the late Ray B. and V. Juanita Fancher of Bethany.

El Zita grew up on the East side of Missouri where her children also were born and raised. She held a variety of jobs including working for McDonald Douglas aviation, Anheuser-Busch Promotional Products and was a care taker for many years. She went back to college and at the age of 50 in the spring of 1999 earned her LPN license. She then worked for several years at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, MO in the pharmacy as well as the Albany Regional Hospital as a wound specialist. She spent the last years in Missouri taking care of her terminally ill husband and her aging parents.

In 2015 El Zita went to Florida to help a friend and decided to stay, always in search of new adventures.

El Zita was preceded in death by her husband John Gibler and her parents, Ray and Juanita Fancher.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Valerie K. (Meyers) Dutcher and husband Kurt, Benjamin K. Ronian and wife Kaitlin, Step daughter Charlie Ann (Gibler) Simon and husband John, grandchildren Zoey, Zachariah and Christian Dutcher, Krome Ronian and Dakota Claypole, brother Oliver Fancher and Sister O. Ercell Cody. She was also beloved sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.

The wishes of El Zita and her husband, John were to be cremated and placed in their final resting place together.

A Memorial Visitation for El Zita and John will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday October 28, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Harrison County Hospice, P.O. Box 425, Bethany, MO 64424 or at Roberson Funeral Home during visitation. Online Condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Click the button to subscribe to the digital edition.

LaVerne Madison

LaVerne Madison

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
R.Gene McCampbell

R.Gene McCampbell

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
Paul B. Heintz

Paul B. Heintz

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017
Marianne S. Gehrke, 1927-2017

Marianne S. Gehrke, 1927-2017

[vc_row][vc_column...
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 13, 2017

LaVerne Madison

LaVerne Madison

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Louisa Maria Galloway, January 7, 1943 – October 19, 2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

John Leroy Gibler , January 14, 1952 ~ June 10, 2009

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Neva Rose Everly, 1926-2017

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Senior Life Solutions celebrates 5 years

Senior Life Solutions celebrates 5 years

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 24, 2017
Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Jackie “Jack” Loye Buntin

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
Students participate in Congressman Graves’ “Future Leaders Academy”

Students participate in Congressman Graves’ “Future Leaders Academy”

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 23, 2017
Band to perform Night of Music prior to Trenton Day festival

Band to perform Night of Music prior to Trenton Day festival

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 22, 2017
South Harrison will get rematch with Polo Panthers this Friday

South Harrison will get rematch with Polo Panthers this Friday

Categories: Sports
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 21, 2017
Officers take weapon away from suspect

Officers take weapon away from suspect

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 21, 2017
Heather Benedict on front row of North Korean dispute

Heather Benedict on front row of North Korean dispute

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 20, 2017
Contractor on track to finish 30th Street paving by November 5th

Contractor on track to finish 30th Street paving by November 5th

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
R.Gene McCampbell

R.Gene McCampbell

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 19, 2017
Lady Shamrocks finally reach goal of playing in state softball finals

Lady Shamrocks finally reach goal of playing in state softball finals

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 18, 2017
Sentiment for saving footbridge shown in Facebook postings

Sentiment for saving footbridge shown in Facebook postings

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 18, 2017
North Harrison going to state!

North Harrison going to state!

Categories: Breaking News
By: Phil Conger. Published: October 18, 2017
View from above

View from above

Categories: Headlines
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 17, 2017
Paul B. Heintz

Paul B. Heintz

Categories: Obituaries
By: bethanyclipper. Published: October 16, 2017

Leave a Reply