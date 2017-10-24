El Zita “Zita” Raye Fancher – Gibler, 1949-2017

Zephyrhills, FL: El Zita Raye Fancher, 68, formerly of Bethany, MO passed away on Sept 27, 2017 at her home in Zephyrhills, Florida. She was born on May 10, 1949 in St. Louis, the second daughter and youngest child of the late Ray B. and V. Juanita Fancher of Bethany.

El Zita grew up on the East side of Missouri where her children also were born and raised. She held a variety of jobs including working for McDonald Douglas aviation, Anheuser-Busch Promotional Products and was a care taker for many years. She went back to college and at the age of 50 in the spring of 1999 earned her LPN license. She then worked for several years at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, MO in the pharmacy as well as the Albany Regional Hospital as a wound specialist. She spent the last years in Missouri taking care of her terminally ill husband and her aging parents.

In 2015 El Zita went to Florida to help a friend and decided to stay, always in search of new adventures.

El Zita was preceded in death by her husband John Gibler and her parents, Ray and Juanita Fancher.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Valerie K. (Meyers) Dutcher and husband Kurt, Benjamin K. Ronian and wife Kaitlin, Step daughter Charlie Ann (Gibler) Simon and husband John, grandchildren Zoey, Zachariah and Christian Dutcher, Krome Ronian and Dakota Claypole, brother Oliver Fancher and Sister O. Ercell Cody. She was also beloved sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.

The wishes of El Zita and her husband, John were to be cremated and placed in their final resting place together.

A Memorial Visitation for El Zita and John will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday October 28, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Harrison County Hospice, P.O. Box 425, Bethany, MO 64424 or at Roberson Funeral Home during visitation. Online Condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com