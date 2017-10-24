Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 1923-2017

RICHMOND, MO: Darrell “Jack” Gibson, 94, Richmond, MO (formerly of Gilman City, MO) passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at a Liberty, MO hospital.

He was born May 16, 1923 in Harrison County, MO the son of Matthew Jean and Hettie Grace (Turley) Gibson.

On September 19, 1943 he married Dorothy Elder in Brimson, MO. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2012.

Jack served in World War II. He then worked as a service manager for General Motors Dealerships in the Kansas City, MO area.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diana Adams; grandson, Brayden Adams; and brother, Raymond Gibson.

He is survived by his daughter, Connie (Kent) Miller, Joplin, MO; son-in-law, David Adams, Richmond, MO; 4 grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Inmon, Marcy (Jon) Fisk, Jeremy Adams (Shannon), Amanda Nolting (Dustin); 9 great grandchildren; sister, Mona Roberts, Gilman City, MO; and sister-in-law, Cleta Gibson, Springfield, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 26 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Masonic Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com